PARTY GUIDE: Super Bowl LI parties and events

HOUSTON - Super Bowl LI is so much more than the game itself. Fans can enjoy a week-long celebration filled to the brim with exciting parties and family-friendly events that extend far beyond NRG Stadium.

No ticket? No problem. You will have a countless number of ways to get involved and enjoy great food, LIVE entertainment, and a bevy of parties beginning on January 28.

We suggest you wear a pair of comfortable shoes and head downtown to create your lasting Super Bowl LI memories --- off the field.

Super Bowl Countdown Clock

Discovery Green

FREE

housuperbowl.com

Grab your mobile device and take a selfie in front of the 15-foot Super Bowl LI Countdown Clock at Discovery Green. This football-shaped clock is counting down the hours and minutes left until the big game on Sunday, February 5. Other Super Bowl LI Countdown Clocks are located at NRG Stadium, Bush Intercontinental Airport and Houston Hobby Airport.

Super Bowl LIVE

Jan. 27 to Feb. 5

Discovery Green

FREE concerts

housuperbowl.com

Family friendly! Super Bowl LIVE is a FREE 10-day festival with concerts featuring some of the biggest local names in the music business. Houston-based performers will appear on the main and secondary stage throughout the week, including bands The Tontons, Wild Moccasins, Los Skarnales, Nick Gaitan, Fat Tony, Buxton and many more.

Super Bowl LIVE headliners appearing on the main stage include:

Thursday, February 2

Solange

Robert Glasper

Lizzo

Friday, February 3

Leon Bridges

Shakey Graves

Robert Ellis

Saturday, February 4

ZZ TOP

Gary Clark Jr.

The Suffers

Future Flight

Jan. 28 to Feb. 5

Discovery Green

Don’t miss this! The local Super Bowl LI Host Committee partnered with NASA and leading aerospace companies to create Future Flight.

This signature attraction of Super Bowl LIVE will combine a virtual reality experience with a 90-foot drop tower that will take passengers on a trip to Mars and back, landing on the field just in time for Super Bowl LI.

Texans House

Feb. 2-4

The Grove at Discovery Green

10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

nflonlocation.com/texans-house/

Family friendly! Texans House will transform The Grove at Discovery Grove into a Houston Texans hospitality venue for Super Bowl LI fans and guests.

The Texans House will feature daily interactive opportunities, cigar rollers, DJs, live bands, food and autograph sessions and photos with former and current NFL players, cheerleaders and special guests.

The NFL Experience

Jan. 28 to Feb. 5

George R. Brown Convention Center

$35 for Adults

ticketmaster.com

Family Friendly! The NFL Experience offers fans with the opportunity to experiencing all the Super Bowl LI festivities. Visitors can experience interactive games, youth football clinics, autograph sessions, virtual reality technology, see the Vince Lombardi Trophy and more! Tickets are $35.00 for adults and $25.00 for children 12 and under. An NFLXtra Fast Pass may be purchased for $55.00. Hours are as follows.

Saturday, Jan. 28 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 29 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 1 (3 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Thursday, Feb. 2 (3 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 3 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 4 (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 5 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

NFL Opening Night Celebration

Monday, Jan. 30

Minute Maid Park

5:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $20

ticketmaster.com

Family friendly! Fans can enjoy the big kick-off celebration and listen to media interviews with Super Bowl players after they are introduced on the field, receive autographs by NFL Legends, meet the cheerleaders, team mascots and a Red Carpet fan photo opportunity. Tickets start at $20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Luminaries of the Game Grand Gala Event

Wednesday, Feb. 1

7 p.m.

Marriott Marquis Houston

The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee grand gala event, Luminaries of the Game, will be held February 1 at the new Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston.

The event will honor Houston luminaries, Janice and Robert McNair to recognize all they have done for the city of Houston.

The Gala will feature members of the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame and sports celebrities to spotlight all that makes Houston a great location for Super Bowl LI and to showcase Houston as the city of the future.

The charitable goal of the event is $1 million, with an additional $1 million to be matched by the NFL Foundation. All proceeds will benefit the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee’s charitable giving program, Touchdown Houston, which will distribute the funds to Houston-area nonprofits.

Contact Marshall Bush Rossi to purchase a table.

Club Nomadic

Thursday, Feb. 2 to Saturday, Feb. 4

Sawyers Yard on Edwards Street

8 p.m.

ticketmaster.com

Club Nomadic, a 3-story collapsible nightclub entertainment center, will be located at Sawyer Yards in the Washington Avenue Arts District, two miles from Downtown Houston.

This 62,500-square-foot nightclub will host events Feb. 2-4 including a Bruno Mars concert on February 3 and Taylor Swift on February 4. Seating options include floor-level general admission, tiered mezzanines and a private experience for VIP ticket holders.

The BIG TEXAS Party

Thursday, Feb. 2

Silver Street Studios

7 p.m.

Tickets start at $125

CultureMap, ESPN Radio, and SB Nation present The BIG TEXAS Party on Thursday, February 2 at Silver Street Studios.

This Texas-sized event is designed for the people who love Texas and will be hosted by Ed "Too Tall" Jones and Randy White, and celebrates Houston. Special guest appearances by Texas football players. Enjoy an evening of beer, BBQ and bourbon.

Legends for Charity Dinner

Thursday, Feb. 2

Marriott Marquis Houston

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Business Attire

Tickets start at $250

Visit legendsforcharity.com/

The Legends for Charity dinner will present the 2017 Pat Summerall Award to Rich Eisen, NFL Network Studio Host of AT&T’s “The Rich Eisen Show.” The dinner will be a celebration of his life and career showcased with video tributes and guest speakers,

The Pat Summerall Award honors an individual who has made a significant contribution in the sports field and was created in honor of the late beloved legendary broadcaster for his contributions to the NFL for over 50 years.

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars Party

Thursday, Feb. 2

Irish Cowboy

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $500

Buy tickets here

This VIP party features a red carpet entrance and premium cigars from the industry's top brands, single-malt scotch, heavy appetizers and football celebrities to keep you entertained throughout the evening.

Open premium bar from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Transportation to the Pastorini Super Party 2017 will be provided after Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars.

Pastorini’s Super Party 2017 starring Mark Chestnut & Tracy Byrd

Thursday, Feb. 2

Red Neck Country Club, Stafford

8 p.m.

$85

danpastorinicharity.org/super-party

Join the party with musical headliners Mark Chestnut and Tracy Byrd while raising money for local charities.

This all access pregame Super Bowl Party will feature gourmet Texan fare, open bar, and hand-rolled cigars. Hit the red carpet and pose for the paparazzi while brushing shoulders with celebrities and athletes such as Mean Joe Greene, Mike Ditka and Bob Lilly. Proceeds benefit Be An Angel, Bum Phillips Charities and Gridiron Greats.

The Houston Power Party

Thursday, Feb. 2

Houston Museum of Natural Science

10 p.m.

Tickets start at $100

Buy tickets here

The Houston Power Party is hosted by Houston City Council Member, Larry Green, the Santana Dotson Foundation and the Moran Norris Foundation.

Art, fashion, music and sports will collide for an exciting evening during Super Bowl week. Enjoy multiple interactive experiences throughout the museum, access to one-of-a-kind exhibits, celebrity appearances, theatrical lighting and concert level sound.

Pre-Super Bowl 2017 VIP Meet and Greet Party

Friday, Feb. 3

Hermann Park Golf Course

7 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

Click for more info

The Feb. 3 Celebrity VIP Meet and Greet Party will start with a Champagne hour and Red Carpet Event at the Hermann Park Golf Club. Will feature guest performances, celebrity guests, a lavish buffet, drinks, and raffles.

Celebrity guest appearance by Houston’s own Damion Square of the San Diego Chargers.

Leather & Laces Party

Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4

Hughes Manor Campus

Starts at 9:30 p.m.

info@leatherandlaces.com

The 14th Annual Leather & Laces two-night party at Super Bowl LI will be held at Hughes Manor Campus on Washington Avenue. This party will be one of the hottest places to be during Super Bowl Weekend with more than 3,000 guests expected.

Guests will enjoy hand-rolled sushi, open bars with premium liquors and champagne, hors d'oeuvres and desserts.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (a sanctioned event)

Friday, Feb. 3

Lakewood Church

7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

http://superbowlgospel.com/celebration/

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is where faith meets football.

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is the first and only inspirational music event sanctioned by the NFL for Super Bowl LI weekend. NFL players and top artists will join together on stage for uplifting music and inspirational messages.

Guest artists include CeCe Winans, Damien Escobar, Natalie Grant and the Player’s Choir.

16th Annual Celebrity Bowling Players Party

Friday, Feb. 3

BowlMor Lane

6 p.m.

$650

Private gathering

The 16th Annual Celebrity Bowling Players Party and throw a strike in the fight against child hunger. This Bowl-A-Thon is a private elite gathering includes food, beverage, consumer prizing, sports trivia, entertainment and gifting.

16th Annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge

Saturday, Feb. 4

Rhodes Stadium, Katy

8 a.m.

Contact Dante for info

Celebrity Flag Football schedule:

8 a.m. - City of Katy Tailgate Chili Cook-off

Celebrity Chef Cook-off

12 p.m. - Pregame Show Featuring Katy ISD

1 p.m. - Celebrity Flag Football Game featuring pro athletes, celebrities

Super Bowl Breakfast

Saturday, Feb. 4

Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

8-10 a.m.

Houston Marriott Marquis

superbowlbreakfast.com

Dress is business casual - jacket and tie not required. The breakfast will be emceed by James Brown, Host of "The NFL Today" and Thursday Night Football, and will include the presentation of the 2017 Bart Starr Award.

Special guests will include:

Tony Dungy , 2-time Super Bowl Champion, Pro Football Hall of Fame

, 2-time Super Bowl Champion, Pro Football Hall of Fame Robert McNair , Owner, Houston Texans

, Owner, Houston Texans Clark Hunt , Owner, Kansas City Chiefs

, Owner, Kansas City Chiefs Roger Staubach , 2-time Super Bowl Champion (VI, XII), Pro Football Hall of Fame

, 2-time Super Bowl Champion (VI, XII), Pro Football Hall of Fame Bruce Matthews , NFL1983 - 2013, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans

, NFL1983 - 2013, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans Brent Jones , San Francisco 49ers, 1988-1998

, San Francisco 49ers, 1988-1998 Derrick Brooks , Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1995-2008

, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1995-2008 Curtis Martin , NFL, 1995-2006

, NFL, 1995-2006 Troy Vincent , NFL, 1992-2006

, NFL, 1992-2006 Aeneas Williams , NFL, 1991 - 2004

, NFL, 1991 - 2004 Anthony Munoz, Cincinnati Bengals, 1980 - 1992

NFL Honors

Saturday, Feb. 4

The Wortham Center

7 p.m.

The night before Super Bowl LI, the NFL salutes its best players and plays from the 2016 season with "NFL Honors." This star-studded event will be held in downtown Houston at The Wortham Center.

The NFL’s end of season awards are announced at this event, along with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 that will be inducted in July in Canton, Ohio.

The 2017 MAXIM Party

Saturday, Feb. 4

Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land

8 p.m.

Guest tickets start at $750

By invitation only

TheMaximEvents.com

Party guests will experience an immersive experience with art, fashion and music celebrating the big game. The event will feature headline performers and special guest talent and will be filled with A-List celebrities, VIPs, tastemakers and athletes. By invitation only.

The Super Bowl Taste of the NFL

Saturday, Feb. 4

University of Houston

Starts at 7 p.m.

$700

tasteofthenfl.com

You don't want to miss the 26th Annual Taste of the NFL on Saturday, February 4th at the University of Houston. Enjoy a night of food, football and fun. All proceeds of the event benefit the Houston Food Bank. Guests can purchase tickets here.

The “Extravaganza of Stars”

Saturday, Feb. 4

Blackburn Estate

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

$1,500

Buy tickets here

The pre-game “Extravaganza of Stars” will celebrate the Houston art world to benefit Historical Texas Treasures. Hosts Joanne King Herring, Buzz Aldrin along with Royals Prince Piotr Galitzine, Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria, and Princess Tatiana Galitzine will be joined by the following superstars.

Buzz Aldrin - Astronaut Buzz Aldrin is the last living member of the first moon landing

- Astronaut Buzz Aldrin is the last living member of the first moon landing George Foreman - two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist

- two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist ​​Clay Walker - Platinum country music artist

- Platinum country music artist ​ Booker T - multi-championship professional wrestler, TV star, WWE Hall of Famer

- multi-championship professional wrestler, TV star, WWE Hall of Famer ​Jordin Sparks – American Idol winner, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and actress

Playboy Party

Saturday, February 4

The Spire

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

$250 and up

Buy tickets here

The Big Game Weekend :: TAO Takeover with special guest headliner tba.

Texas Size Super Bowl Party with Special Guest Morris Chestnut

Saturday, Feb. 4

Doubletree Hotel Greenway Plaza

http://www.texassizesuperbowl.com/

Party like a rock star at one of Houston’s hottest pre-game celebrations with Actor Morris Chestnut. He has appeared in numerous feature films including Boyz n the Hood and on television series including Rosewood.

Lil Wayne & Celebrity Friends “Undisputed” 2017 Super Bowl Party

Saturday, Feb. 4

Ayva Center, Richmond Avenue

9 p.m.

Buy tickets here

Join Lil Wayne and celebrity friends for his live 2017 Pre-Super Bowl LI party at the Ayva Center on Richmond Avenue. Limited early bird tickets are available. Reservations recommended for VIP sections. Full lineup of friends is to be announced.

Recording artist Lil Wayne performs during the Maxim Party on Treasure Island. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Custom)

Rolling Stone LIVE: Houston Big Game Bash

Saturday, Feb. 4

Museum of Fine Arts (MFA)

9 p.m.

rollingstone.com/biggameweekend

Rolling Stone will host one of the hottest, most exclusive events on Super Bowl weekend. Rolling Stone's sixth annual big game bash will be held at the Museum of Fine Arts (MFAH) in Houston’s Museum District. The event will host celebrities, athletes, and influencers with performances by some of today's hottest artists.

The Players Tailgate Houston 2017

Sunday, Feb. 5

Mike Calvert Toyota

12 p.m.

$699

bullseyeeventgroup.com

Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri is the 2017 Players Tailgate chef at the Super Bowl in Houston. The Players Tailgate is destined to be one of the hottest pre-game VIP parties and is located 1.5 blocks from the main entrance of NRG Stadium.

Tailgate guests will enjoy a pavilion lined space filled with tables and white leather furniture. Watch ESPN’s pre-game coverage on large LED monitors while enjoying this great social event. It is an amazing experience for football fans young and old!

Club Cle’ Big Game Weekend

Feb. 2-5

Club Cle'

9 p.m.

clehouston.com/

Club Cle’ in downtown Houston has announced a big game weekend celebration for Super Bowl LI with well known DJs including Vice, Tiesto, Skrillex, DJ Snake, and an after-hours party on February 5 with Nightmare.

Five Days of Super Bowl Parties at the Mansion

Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Sunday, Feb 5

Private Gated Location

Starting at $150 per day

Buy tickets here

A week of Super Bowl parties and special events starting Feb. 1. Guests will enjoy 14 hours per day inside an exclusive/gated location with also an outside enclosed tent providing music, open bar and VIP areas. The "Property" is located on 1.5 acres (address listed on your confirmation after ticket purchase.)

An AfroCaribbean Super Bowl

Saturday, Feb. 4

Midtown/Galleria Venue tba

4-10 p.m.

Register here

The best DJs from across the country will be spinning Afrobeats, Soca, Dancehall and Hip-hop for an international Super Bowl vibe.

Woric 400 Men’s Super Bowl Party

Sunday, Feb. 5

Word of Restoration International Church, Rosharon

5-9 p.m.

FREE event

All men are invited to attend a special Super Bowl Party hosted by the 400 Men's Ministry.

Houston Professional Sports

Houston Rockets Game

Tuesday, January 31

Houston Rockets-Sacramento Kings

Toyota Center

7 p.m.

HoustonToyotaCenter.com

Houston Rockets Game

Thursday, February 2

Houston Rockets-Atlanta Hawks

Toyota Center

7 p.m.

HoustonToyotaCenter.com

Houston Rockets Game

Friday, February 3

Houston Rockets-Chicago Bulls

Toyota Center

7 p.m.

HoustonToyotaCenter.com

UFC Fight Night

Saturday, February 4

UFC Fight Night Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie

Toyota Center

7 p.m.

HoustonToyotaCenter.com

KHOU.com will keep this list of Super Bowl LI parties and events updated on a daily basis. Visit the Super Bowl section on KHOU.com for the latest headlines for the big event on and off the field.