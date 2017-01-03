PARENT ALERT: Why it is important to secure your furniture around small kids
A Utah mother is raising awareness about the dangers of unsecured furniture, after one of her twins was trapped underneath a dresser. His twin brother even tried to help him escape and it was all caught on camera.
KBMT 8:36 AM. CST January 03, 2017
More Stories
-
68-year-old Port Arthur woman fights back during…Jan. 2, 2017, 10:17 p.m.
-
Deputies responded to home invasion in North side of HoustonJan. 2, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
-
Longtime Nederland High School football coach set to retireJan. 2, 2017, 1:48 p.m.