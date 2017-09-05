PAISD working on displaced students from Harvey

According to Port Arthur Independent School District, many students and staff members are currently displaced due to Harvey and in response, the Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting at Memorial High School today over the emotional trauma of students and staff from hurricane Harvey.

"We wanted our board to know what was going on and have a plan to come back from all this,” said Mark Porterie, Superintendent for Port Arthur ISD.

Porterie says that all of their schools received minor water damage. However, displacement was the focus of today's meeting as many staff members and students from around district left their homes because of Harvey.

"We need to find out what our staff is and find out if we have teachers to come out and teach,” said Porterie.

The district plans on allowing students and staff members to transfer to other schools in the district if they cannot attend the school.

"We may have to shift some staff around we may have to shift students around,” said Porterie.

The district plans on beginning school on September 18th which will allow them to know how many students and staff members need to be transferred to other schools in the district near their residency.

