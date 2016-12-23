Orange, TX Atheists React to Decision About Holiday Banner

Recently, Orange city officials spent twenty thousand dollars on a nativity display at the city hall lawn. However, at the same time denying the request to display the atheists "Happy holidays" banner a second time in a row.

"Their prioritizing using the city to push their religious views over actually doing their job," said Amber Bernhill, an atheist.

Orange mayor, Jimmy sims said in a previous interview with our news partner, the Beaumont Enterprise that "We spent a lot of money to put our stuff up, and we don't want any banners up." atheists tell me that they wanted a display that included more than just christian symbols.

"When the mayor, the person who is representing the entire town gets up and says he doesn't agree with us. So what? That doesn't mean we can't live in the same town," said Berhill.

A local atheist tell me that the city had already approved the arrangement of the city hall holiday display at in Octobers city council meeting.

"We want to use our platform to bring attention to a lot of beliefs, not just us," said Bernhill.