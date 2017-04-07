Orange County judge plans to meet with Sheriff, jail commission after inmate found hanging in cell
The Orange County Judge is planing to meet with the sheriff and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards after the second inmate within two months was found hanging in a cell at the Orange County Jail.
KBMT 6:23 PM. CDT April 07, 2017
