One of the most beautiful Taco Bell locations is in California

Taco Bell in Pacifica, California. (Photo: Adam Isserlis via Flickr)

On Valentine's Day Taco Bell announced a Love and Tacos contest, searching for the perfect couple to get married in the chapel inside their Las Vegas flagship restaurant.

The fast food giant announced their winner last week after receiving 150 entries and 17,000 votes. Bianca and Dan, scored a saucy bundle of perks.

The chalupa-loving couple will enjoy free airfare for six to the City of Sin as well as a Taco Bell catered dinner at the Las Vegas Cantina restaurant. Let's not forget, professional wedding and videography for the big day and a room and pool cabana at the Planet Hollywood Resort amongst several other prizes.

Dan's ordered every item off the Taco Bell menu, according to the Taco Bell website.

For Dan's 32nd birthday, his fiance surprised him with a visit to one of California's hidden gems: Taco Bell in Pacifica.

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

The beachfront Taco Bell has a walk-up ordering window and a wrap-around porch perfect for enjoying the waves and sun with a Crunchwrap Supreme in hand.

% INLINE %

% INLINE %

Viva Mas right?

Taco Bell restaurants usually aren't much to brag about unless it's 2 a.m. on a Friday night but the Pacifica location is worth checking out.

© 2017 KXTV-TV