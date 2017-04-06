Oldest living World War II vet to be immortalized in east Austin

AUSTIN - Richard Overton's name will live on forever in the Capitol City.
Tuesday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution to give Hamilton Avenue the honorary name of Richard Overton Avenue, to celebrate the life of the world's oldest surviving veteran of World War II.
Overton, 110, has lived in the home he built in east Austin since 1945, according to the council.
The resolution will go into effect on Overton's 111th birthday on May 11, 2017.
