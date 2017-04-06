KBMT
Close

Oldest living World War II vet to be immortalized in east Austin

Chelsea Cunningham, KVUE 7:59 PM. CDT April 06, 2017

AUSTIN - Richard Overton's name will live on forever in the Capitol City.

Tuesday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution to give Hamilton Avenue the honorary name of Richard Overton Avenue, to celebrate the life of the world's oldest surviving veteran of World War II.

READ MORE: Richard Overton gets to stay in his home after $117K raised

Overton, 110, has lived in the home he built in east Austin since 1945, according to the council.

%INLINE%

The resolution will go into effect on Overton's 111th birthday on May 11, 2017.

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories