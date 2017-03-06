Cody Johnson to replace Old Dominion at RodeoHouston

Recording artist Cody Johnson signs the national anthem prior to the game with the Texas Rangers playing against the Houston Astros at Global Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON - RodeoHouston announced Monday that another entertainer has been forced to cancel just two days before their concert.

Old Dominion won’t perform because one of their members had a death in their family.

They were scheduled to play on Wednesday, March 8. Rodeo officials have announced that Cody Johnson will perform in the band's place.

“Our hearts go out to the members of Old Dominion,” said Joel Cowley, Show president/CEO. “They have lost an immediate family member of the band and respectfully cancelled their appearance to allow time to mourn. We understand and support their decision.”

Tickets previously purchased for the March 8 RodeoHouston performance are still valid.

Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung, and Brad Tursi from musical group Old Dominion attends the 2016 CMT Music awards. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Refunds will be given to the original ticket purchaser if requested before March 8 at 8 a.m.

Meghan Trainor canceled her RodeoHouston concert a few weeks ago under doctor's orders. She was replaced by Demi Lovato.

RodeoHouston kicks off tomorrow night with Aaron Watson.

