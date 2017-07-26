Officer shot during struggle with home invasion suspect, one dead

A San Antonio Police officer is recovering after being shot during a call early Wednesday morning.

A home invasion reportedly left one person dead and an SAPD officer suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Luckily, officials say that officer is expected to recover.

An SAPD officer responded to a home invasion call just after 12 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 6100 block of Ingram Road.

Once on scene, several officers were able to locate three suspects near the back of the complainant's complex in a parked vehicle.

While one of the officers attempted to arrest one of the suspects, the second officer tried to take the front seat passenger into custody. Both suspects resisted arrest.

According to SAPD Public Information Officer Jesse Salame, while both officers struggled with the two suspects, a third suspect emerged from the back seat of the vehicle.

The third suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire on the officer who was struggling with the suspect who had been behind the driver's seat, said Salame.

The officer, a 4-year veteran, was struck two times; once in the abdomen and once in the leg, Salame said.

According to Salame, the officer, despite being wounded, managed to retreat for cover and he along with the secondary officer were able to return fire on the armed suspect. The suspect who was shooting was hit by multiple rounds fired from the officers and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the suspects who had been fighting with the officer immediately surrendered and was taken into custody. The other suspect who had been resisting fled on foot and was apprehended without incident a few blocks away by responding officers, according to Salame.

The wounded officer was taken to University Hospital in serious but stable condition. He is undergoing surgery and his injuries are not currently considered life-threatening.

