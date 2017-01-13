NRG Stadium upgraded ahead of Super Bowl 51

Reliant has upgraded NRG Stadium in a major way before the Super Bowl comes to town. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Reliant has upgraded NRG Stadium in a major way before the Super Bowl comes to town.

There are new LED lights in the stadium which have reduced their energy usage by 60 percent. The lights also don't take any time to warm up or cool down.

There are also portable power charging kiosks. The idea behind these is that if you're at the game and you're low on power, you can grab some of these packs for free and charge it from your seat.

"Back in 2004 when the Super Bowl was here, we weren’t so attached to our mobile devices where they were our calendar, our address book and our GPS devices," said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant and NRG Retail. "So we saw this as an opportunity to bring state of the art capabilities and in this case proprietary technologies to the stadium so the consumers can benefit."

The packs are free unless fans take them out of the stadium. Then there's a charge.

There are 12 kiosks in the stadium and 60 around Houston.

Reliant tells us they have also put in solar panels above bridges and above the Bud Light Plaza. They've done this not only to generate power, but also to install something they say is more appealing to the eye.

WiFi was added to NRG Stadium last year along with new furniture on the club level.

