NRA spokesman's tweet appears to call for N. Korea to attack Sacramento

A National Rifle Association TV personality is under fire after he sent a tweet Thursday which some say appears to tell North Korea to attack Sacramento instead of Guam.
Grant Stinchfield, a host on NRATV.com and radio station 570 KLIF in Dallas, tweeted "Let's send a note to North Korea that Sacramento changed its name to Guam!" The tweet was an apparent response to the recent North Korean threat to launch a missile at Guam.
Let's send a note to North Korea that Sacramento changed its name to Guam!— Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) August 11, 2017
The tweet stirred a bit of backlash over night, with some calling him a traitor for asking a country to bomb a United States city.
This is how conservatives talk about their fellow Americans.— Jessica 🍩 (@NoFascistsPls) August 11, 2017
You guys can't even get being nationalists right.
From his bio - "The mission is to expose idiocracy." Little does he realize he's accomplished his mission. #selfownage— Tracy (@tracymohr) August 11, 2017
At least one person on twitter defended Stinchfield as being sarcastic.
Learn how #sarcasm + #satire work. For example: San Francisco is proudly unAmerica. Exit to the left. Or just karma https://t.co/eTFoep7YTa— Righty (@RightinCA) August 11, 2017
However, most weren't so trusting.
To all NRA members in Sacramento: Go die in a nuclear fire! That is basically what you just said.— Joseph D. Cannon (@Exp4nd3r) August 11, 2017
