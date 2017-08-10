Deputies at the scene of an apartment compelx where a newborn baby was reportedly found in the bushes.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A newborn baby girl is receiving medical attention after being found in the bushes at a Houston apartment complex.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to The Bridges of Cypress Creek apartment complex on Red Oak Drive early Thursday morning. A man who lives in the complex told deputies that he heard a baby crying and at first thought it was a toy.

When the man realized the baby was alive, he contacted police. The girl has been taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands.

According to the man who found her, the baby appeared to be only a few hours old, was naked and had ants on her.

The mother of the child has been detained for questioning, according to HCSO.

© 2017 KHOU-TV