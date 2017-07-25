New York state driver arrested with ax in car roof

Whethersfield, NY- A 21-year-old man was arrested after Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputies say he was driving drunk and on drugs, with no license plates, no windshield, no doors, and an ax stuck in the roof of the car.

Deputies say Jared T. Price was pulled over on Youngers Road in the Town of Whethersfield after a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. Price was taken into custody after failing sobriety tests and was found to be impaired by several different drugs.

Price faces eight different charges, including driving while ability impaired by drugs, no license plates, unregistered vehicle, operating without insurance, and no safety glass.

Price was arraigned in the Town of Gainesville Court and is being held on $10,000 bail.

