New mobile app that allows Beaumont residents to report city issues

BEAUMONT - When you spot a problem, simply launch the app, select an issue, take a picture, and tap submit. From there the app picks up your exact location and sends the request to the city's 311 service request staff.

"Its to help the person going out there to identify where it is," said Ricky Smith, the call center supervisor.

Reports can range from potholes, malfunctioning traffic lights, high grass, animal services, water, and sewer calls.

"It will send an email back if you report something," said Smith.

Smith says it allows residents to be more involved in their community by making it easier to communicate through the use of technology.

"Beaumont is way ahead on technology and the use of technology," said Smith.

Its not just city officials who see the benefits of technology, but business owners as well.

"We have an application where you can set appointments online and come right on in," said Jerrolyn Williams, a Beaumont business owner.

She has incorporated the use of technology in her business over the years to help increase customer traffic and she tells me that the new city app will encourage residents to be a part of solutions.

"Technology is the way to go," said Williams

Residents tell me that with everyone on Instagram and Facebook, there's no excuse.

"We can all be a help to make this city a better place," said Damon Johnson, a resident.