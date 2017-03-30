Nederland volunteer firefighters in need of new gear

The Nederland Volunteer Fire Department needs helping with raising money for their new gear. The volunteers are required to buy new bunker gear in order to meet safety standards.

40- year volunteer fireman, Bob Porter says the department's gear has been showing its age.

"Some of the gear is approaching a 10 year life limit" said Porter, a volunteer at the department.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the department must replace all 12 fire suits within the next year.

"This gear has less than a year left on its life span," said porter. "We are trying to stay ahead of the game."

A moisture barrier and a thermal liner is added inside the new gear. The new gear helps to reduce heat within the fire suits. The department doesn't have the funds to buy the new gear, forcing the department to reach out to the community for help.

"Our goal is 40 thousand dollars, but we will take everything we can get," said Porter.

Porter say, he hopes people recognize the need to donate.

"We are helping the community because when we respond to a crash or a structure fire, were providing a service to the community," said Porter.

You can go to the link to donate to the Nederland Volunteer Fire Department. https://www.gofundme.com/nederland-volunteer-fire-department

