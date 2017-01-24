NBC: Trump to sign orders advancing Keystone, Dakota Access pipelines

(Photo: USA TODAY, Custom)

NBC - President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders Tuesday morning advancing the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines, NBC News has confirmed.

The orders are expected to be signed at 11 a.m. ET (10 Central).

Environmental groups have been protesting both projects for years, saying they would have severe negative impacts on the areas they are built. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe made national headlines last year for vigorously protesting the Dakota Access project, saying it would damage cultural sites.

Supporters of the pipeline projects say they will create jobs and cut energy costs.

The Keystone XL pipeline project was rejected by the Obama administration in November 2015 and a permit for the Dakota Access project was denied by the Obama administration late last year.

