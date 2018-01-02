Trump threatens to cut off US aid to Palestinian Authority

Israeli security forces restrain a Palestinian protester during a small protest in Arab east Jerusalem on December 30, 2017 against the US recognition of the holy city as Israel's capital. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

Trump says in a pair of tweets that, "we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don't even want to negotiate a long overdue ... peace treaty with Israel."

...peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

He adds that, "with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?"

Trump infuriated many when he announced late last year that the U.S. would consider Jerusalem the capital of Israel and move its embassy there.

Trump has long said he wants to broker Mideast peace, calling it "the ultimate deal."

