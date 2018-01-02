Trump says he will announce fake news awards

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump talks with journalists after signing tax reform legislation into law in the Oval Office December 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

President Trump will be crowing a fake news champion.

Trump tweeted Tuesday evening he will be announcing awards for the "most dishonest and corrupt media" on Monday.

Subjects will cover "dishonesty and bad reporting in various categories," he added.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The president has long complained about the media's coverage of the White House and has said he uses social media to challenge news reports about his administration.

I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair “press,” now often referred to as Fake News Media. Phony and non-existent “sources” are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

