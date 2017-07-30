Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone
Well, hello there! What would you do if a shark hitched a ride on your boat? These horrified fishermen faced the real life challenge. After the fishermen cut the shark free, it appears to slip into the water and swim away. USA TODAY
WUSA 12:02 PM. CDT July 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Nederland nurse practitioner says allegations of 'inappropriate use of hormones' are unfounded
-
Daughters mourn father who died in Newton county waterpark accident
-
Woman drowns in pool on South Oaks Drive in Beaumont
-
How to enjoy Spectrum service and avoid the extra fees
-
Orange man dies in accident at Backwoods Beach in Newton County
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Beaumont man makes 32-inch sword to legally open carry after Texas legislator sign law
-
Suspects arrested in auto burglary caught on camera
-
Port Arthur man admits to killing his brother
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
More Stories
-
Beaumont woman dies in crash on I-10 SaturdayJul 29, 2017, 10:59 p.m.
-
Police: intoxicated man drove wrong way, killed…Jul 29, 2017, 2:01 p.m.
-
Putin says US will have to shed 755 from diplomatic staffJul 30, 2017, 2:15 p.m.