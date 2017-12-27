Obama edges Trump as most-admired man, again

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 27: US President Barack Obama and Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton wave to the crowd on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 27, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton have retained their titles as the man and woman most admired by Americans out of anyone in the entire world. That's according to a new Gallup poll released Wednesday.

This is the 10th consecutive year Obama came out on top, although the percentage is down from 22 percent last year, to 17 percent this year.

Only one other man—another former president—has been this admired in Gallup’s poll. Dwight Eisenhower earned the distinction 12 times.

Obama retaining his title this year is a bit unusual. The incumbent president is usually the winner, “since he is arguably the most prominent figure in the country,” Gallop stated in its news release. Obama is only the second former president to finish first in the list—along with Eisenhower in 1967 and 1968, while Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson was finishing up his time in office.

However, the website said Pres. Donald Trump’s “unpopularity is holding him back from winning the most admired distinction.”

Trump finished second in the poll at 14 percent. He came in second last year as well, but with a slightly higher percentage—15 percent.

The 2017 survey marks the 16th straight year Hillary Clinton was named the most admired woman in Gallup’s poll.

Overall, she has held the title 22 times, more than any other woman—or man, for that matter. Eleanor Roosevelt is second with 13 wins.

However, Gallup is uncertainly whether she’ll continue to come out on top.

“She managed to win this year because she remains arguably more prominent than other contenders. However, retaining that stature may be more challenging in coming years with her political career likely over,” the poll stated online.

Michelle Obama retained her second-place finish—the second in a row for the former first lady. She garnered 7 percent of the vote to Clinton’s 9 percent.

Other notable names making the top 10 include Pope Francis, Rev. Billy Graham, Oprah Winfrey and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Gallup’s poll was based on phone interviews Dec. 4-11 with a random sample of 1,049 adults living in all 50 U.S. states and D.C.

