Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

New video from North Korea shows a new intercontinental ballistic missile that has the capability to hit 'the whole mainland of the U.S.' Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).

TEGNA 7:21 PM. CST December 31, 2017

TOKYO (AP) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat.

Kim was speaking in his annual New Year's Day address. He said the country had achieved the historic feat of "completing" its nuclear forces and added that the has a "nuclear button" on his desk.

The customary New Year's address was broadcast Monday morning on North Korean state television.

