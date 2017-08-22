KBMT
Close

#Ham4All challenge fills social media with song

Andrew Weil, TEGNA 9:35 AM. CDT August 22, 2017

The man behind one of the world's most popular musicals has now launched the latest social media challenge craze. 

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced the #Ham4All challenge on Monday as part of a charity contest through Prizeo. 

According to the contest website, for a $10 donation you get entered to win a VIP trip to the opening night of Hamilton in Los Angeles. All the money raised goes to support the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which is made up of 12 organizations doing work with refugees, immigrants and those seeking asylum. 

As part of the announcement, Miranda urged everyone to post a video of themselves singing any song from Hamilton and to challenge their friends to take part. 

 

 

By Monday afternoon, several Broadway, film, and TV stars had taken on the challenge including three members of the current Hamilton cast. 

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, joined in on the fun and challenged The Rock.

 

Kelly Clarkson, who was part of the Hamilton Mixtape, sang a bit too and called on all her fans to show off their singing skills. 

 

Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, who left the Broadway production of Hamilton about two months ago, took on the song 'Wait For It,' but with a bit of a twist. 

 

And Shonda Rhimes tried her hand at some of the trickier rapping moments from the show. 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories