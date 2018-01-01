Georgia defeats Oklahoma in classic Rose Bowl in overtime

Georgia running back Sony Michel runs the ball against Oklahoma during the first half in the 2018 Rose Bowl. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia defeated Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime to win the Rose Bowl and advance to the College Football Playoff championship game.

Sony Michel's touchdown run in the second extra period won the game for the Bulldogs. It was the first Rose Bowl to reach overtime.

Oklahoma took a 31-17 into halftime before touchdown runs by Nick Chubb and Sony evened things. After another Georgia touchdown, the Sooners responded with a touchdown pass from Mayfield and then a fumble recovery by Steven Parker that was returned for a touchdown.

Chubb then scored with less than a minute left to send the game to overtime.

The will face the winner of the Sugar Bowl showdown between Alabama and Clemson next Monday.

