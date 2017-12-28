Doug Jones certified as winner of Alabama special election

Democratic U.S. Senator elect Doug Jones greets supporters during his election night gathering the Sheraton Hotel on December 12, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, ALA - Alabama's next senator will be Democrat Doug Jones as the Alabama State Canvassing Board on Thursday certified the results of the Dec. 12 special election for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Jones is expected to be sworn in to his position on Jan. 3.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John Merrill were present for the Alabama State Canvassing Board meeting, which reviews and certifies results of state and federal elections.

The certification follows an 11th-hour attempt by former Republican candidate Roy Moore to freeze the Canvassing Board's proceedings. Moore filed a lawsuit Wednesday night, which named Merrill as a defendant and requested a temporary restraining order to stop official certification. A judge struck down the lawsuit shortly before the certification.

Moore, who lost to Jones by around 20,000 voters, has refused to concede the race. He also has continued to solicit contributions from supporters for an "election integrity fund."

Moore's complaint also names Jefferson County Probate Judge Alan King as a defendant, alleging an "implausible" difference between his vote totals and general Republican ballot results in Jefferson County.

Moore's complaint noted the higher than expected turnout in the race.

The complaint also includes an affidavit from a Montgomery poll worker, who alleges she saw an usually high number of out-of-state licenses at a polling place.

While Alabama voters must present identification at polling places, ID does not have to match voters' registered address. A valid state-issued ID from any other state can be used at Alabama polls, according to the Secretary of State's official voter ID guide.

Moore's Dec. 12 loss was a shocking upset for the Republican party in a deep-red state. A contentious figure prior to the Senate race, Moore faced down multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and assault involving teenage girls decades ago.

In his court filing, Moore states he took a polygraph test after the election to deny the allegations from three of his accusers.

On Thursday morning, Jones filed a motion to dismiss Moore's suit.

Doug Jones has filed a motion to dismiss Roy Moore's lawsuit to delay certification of the U.S. Senate election. Jones is expected to be sworn in next week.

