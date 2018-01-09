KBMT
7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Honduras

Tegna , TEGNA 9:53 PM. CST January 09, 2018

Tsunami waves are expected for parts of Central America after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Honduras on Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS reports the quake happened about 27 miles east of Great Swan Island, Honduras. 

According to reports to the geological survey, the quake was felt in Honduras and parts of Belize and Mexico, including Cancun.

USGS has issued tsunami threats for some coasts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica and advisories for parts of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. 

