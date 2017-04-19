White House press briefing... Patriots' Rob Gronkowski crashes White House briefing, offers Sean Spi

WASHINGTON DC - White House spokesman Sean Spicer got an unusual offer of help Wednesday: assistance from a professional football player.

"Hey, Sean, you need some help?" New England Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski said after opening the door to the White House briefing room.

Spicer replied thanks, but he had it.

After Gronk left, the press secretary (and Patriots fan) told reporters, "OK, that was cool."

The Patriots, winners of this year's Super Bowl, are on campus for an event with President Trump.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM