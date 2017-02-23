WATCH LIVE: Giraffe birth expected at NY animal park

April the giraffe is a livestream star as she nears the birth of her offspring. Animal Adventure Park

Thousands of eyes are on April the giraffe as she’s expected to give birth to a calf. The calf could come at any hour or in the coming days.

The 15-year-old mom giraffe is located at the Animal Adventure Park outside of Binghamton, N.Y. The park's live camera was briefly taken offline by YouTube early Thursday morning, but it's now back online.

Watch right here on KHOU.com in the player above, or tap here to watch on YouTube. (Note: There is no audio- this is a live raw video stream.)

THINGS TO KNOW: (*Info from Animal Adventure YouTube page*):

April is 15 - her 4th calf

Oliver is 5 - his 1st calf

They have some of the biggest pens in the nation. We take pride in our indoor housing and the level of enrichment and care to keep them happy and healthy.

The calf will weigh around 150lb and will be about 6' tall at birth.

The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout.

Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning around 6-10 months.

Once the calf is born, we will have a contest to name it.

The keepers will go in with April, clean her pen, give her treats (but not Oliver). He is a bull - and a bull is a bull is a bull!

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months

The calf with stay with April for 6-10 months then be re-homed.

Those "things" on their heads are called ossicones.

Bulls (male giraffes) only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable....

They eat hay and grains but love romaine lettuce. Once in a while, they will feed April romaine right in front of the camera.

