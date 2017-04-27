United reaches 'amicable' settlement with doctor dragged off flight

A United Airlines Boeing 747 is shown in this 2016 file photo. (Photo: USA TODAY file)

Dr. David Dao, the United passenger who was filmed being dragged off a flight in Chicago, has reached a settlement with the airline, his attorney said in a press release.

A condition of the settlement includes a provision that the amount remain confidential, Dao's attorney, Thomas A. Demetrio, said in a press release.

Demetrio described the settlement as "amicable" and praised United CEO Oscar Munoz.

"Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has," Demetrio said in a statement. In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened in Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded."

The settlement was reached on the same day that the airline announced changes to improve the customer experience.

Dao's attorney said that as a result of the doctor's ordeal, Dao became the "unintended champion for the adoption of changes, which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers."

Demetrio said he hopes other airlines "follow United's lead in helping to improve the passenger flying experience with an emphasis on patience, respect and dignity."

United also described the settlement as "amicable."

"We are pleased to report that United and Dr. Dao have reached an amicable resolution of the unfortunate incident that occurred aboard Flight 3411," United said. "We look forward to implementing the improvements we have announced, which will put our customers at the center of everything we do."

On April 9, fellow passengers took cellphone video of a bloody Dao being dragged off a flight at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. United later apologized for the incident and vowed that the company will conduct a “thorough review” of the “truly horrific event.”

ABC News' Whitney Lloyd contributed to this report.

© 2017 ABC News