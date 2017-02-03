Uber CEO quits Trump's economic advisory council

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is stepping down from President Trump's economic advisory council. (Photo: Will Oliver, USA TODAY)

SAN FRANCISCO - Uber allies no more.

Bowing to growing pressure from customers and employees, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has stepped down from President Trump's economic advisory council, saying his participation had been misconstrued as an endorsement of the administration's policies.

"Earlier today I spoke briefly with the president about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community," Kalanick wrote in an email to employees Thursday. "I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that."

His resignation came on the eve of the first meeting of the group at the White House. Trump's business advisory council is led by Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and chief executive of the private equity group Blackstone. Other members include Tesla chief Elon Musk and executives from Wal-Mart, Pepsi and Walt Disney.

Kalanick's about face is a direct result of growing criticism of his insistence on engaging with Trump after the executive order banning refugees and others from seven Muslim-majority countries.

In recent days, the ride-hailing company was confronted by a growing number of boycotts that were taking a toll on its business.

The backlash illustrated the difficult path ahead for technology executives in working with Trump in a bitterly divisive political climate. Protests were scheduled to take place at Uber offices around the country on Thursday.

At an all-hands meeting last week, Kalanick told employees Uber was working with Trump to pursue its mission of improving transportation around the globe.

"We'll partner with anyone in the world as long they're about making transportation in cities better, creating job opportunities, making it easier to get around, getting pollution out of the air and traffic off the streets," Kalanick told employees at the meeting.

The day after Trump signed the executive order, protesters rushed to airports across the country to oppose it. Among those protesting were taxi drivers at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, who went on strike. Uber announced it would cut surge pricing at JFK, angering users who thought the company wanted to undercut the protests of taxi drivers. The hashtag #deleteuber surged in popularity, as customers cancelled their accounts in protest.

After the public outcry, Kalanick condemned Trump's immigration ban and contributed to relief groups. Kalanick was also among several New York tech executives who signed a letter urging Trump to rescind the order.

An online petition sponsored by the Independent Drivers Guild, which represents nearly 50,000 Uber drivers in New York City, had called for Kalanick to resign from the advisory council, saying Uber was built on a "foundation of hard work by immigrant workers."

"This is an important show of solidarity with the immigrant drivers who helped build Uber and number over 40,000 in New York City alone," Jim Conigliaro, Jr., founder of The Independent Drivers Guild, said in a statement. "We are heartened that Uber has listened to the drivers and the community on this important issue that is so integral to the promise of the American dream."

Kalanick wrote in an email to employees that "immigration and openness to refugees is an important part of our country’s success and quite honestly to Uber’s."

"We will fight for the rights of immigrants in our communities so that each of us can be who we are with optimism and hope for the future," he wrote.

Color of Change, which mounted a campaign to push Kalanick to resign from the Trump council, says it's calling on the other executives to step down, too.

That's also the aim of the anti-Trump social media campaign, "Grab Your Wallet," which is urging boycotts of all companies with ties to the Trump administration.

"Any CEO who stays on the council is placing access to power over people's lives, they are putting money over this country's future," Rashad Robinson, executive director of the racial justice organization Color of Change, said in a statement. "In this moment in our nation, we will not forget those who remained silent and we will hold special contempt for those who used their access and power for profit."

But none of the other executives have said they will step down from the advisory council.

Musk says he agreed in December to provide feedback "on issues that I think are important for our country and the world."

"In tomorrow’s meeting, I and others will express our objections to the recent executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes to the policy," Musk said. "Advisory councils simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the administration."

