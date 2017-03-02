KBMT
Local Reaction To Ebola Discovery

Jonathan Munson , KIII 2:29 PM. CDT October 07, 2014

Following the discovery of the first US case of Ebola in Dallas, the head of the City/County Health District, Dr. William Burgin is urging local residents not to  panic. He says Ebola is not an airborne disease, but a viral one.


