Suspect arrested in Mississippi church burning.
A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the burning of a church. Andrew Mcclinton is charged with first degree arson. The predominately African American church had also been spray painted just before the elections with the words, "Vote Trum
KBMT 10:45 PM. CST December 21, 2016
