SeaWorld orca whale Tilikum dies

Killer whale 'Tilikum' appears during its performance in its show 'Believe' at Sea World on March 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

One of SeaWorld's better-known orcas, Tilikum, perhaps best known for being linked to the death of his trainer in 2010, died on Friday.

SeaWorld said he died early Friday surrounded by trainers, care staff and veterinarians. A cause of death is yet to be determined and a necropsy is planned. However, veterinarians had been treating Tilikum for a "persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection."

Tilikum, SeaWorld said, was estimated to be 36 years old.