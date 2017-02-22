'Real men provide, real women appreciate it' billboard stirs debate, protest

Photo: WFMY News 2

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- A new highway billboard is stirring up controversy, protest, and debate in the Triad.

The sign reads, “Real men provide, real women appreciate it.”

The billboard is turning a lot of heads on the highway.

It's located on I-40 Business West, next to the Linville Road exit, between Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

Some folks were even spotted getting out of their cars to take pictures.

Love it or hate it --- everyone has a strong opinion on the message.

“I think it's fairly accurate. Being a married man myself, I think my wife really appreciates the fact that I can provide for a family and take some of the stress off her,” said Ron Houser.

“I think appreciation is good however we find it. But there is a message in that board that's not good,” said Lucy Milner.

“It really undermines women's work in the world,” said Joe Milner.

“I would assume if you had a husband that loves you and appreciates you and showed it enough to carry your family and kids, that you would appreciate it. I don't know why that would be offensive. I think that's a good thing,” said Nathan Walin.

The billboard belongs to Whiteheart Outdoor Advertising.

At the time of this report, it’s still unclear who’s sponsoring the message and why.

But female rights activists like Molly Grace say the billboard delivers a misogynistic, outdated message.

“It's absolutely, absolutely insulting to single mothers, to women who have careers whether they are small careers or big careers,” said Grace.

Grace is the owner of Kleur, a community makers-space in downtown Winston-Salem.

She created a Facebook event to protest what the sign represents.

“Seeking to normalize this way of thinking, to make it seem like it's the norm and anyone who thinks otherwise is crazy or liberal or a rebel, normalization of this way of thinking is the most dangerous, absolutely the most dangerous, subliminal tactic,” said Grace.

Grace is planning a peaceful demonstration against the billboard this Sunday at 11 a.m.

Organizers are still trying to pick the safest location to meet.

If you’re interested in attending, check the group’s Facebook page ahead of the event for more details.

(© 2017 WFMY)