Putin: Trump attackers 'worse than prostitutes'

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a reception dedicated to the celebration of the New Year at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 28, 2016. (MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed challenges to the legitimacy of President-elect Donald Trump's election victory, saying Trump's detractors "fabricate information and use it in the political struggle, they are worse than prostitutes, they have no moral limits."

Putin, speaking at a news conference in Moscow, also dismissed as fake reports of an alleged Russian dossier on Trump, saying Russian security services do not "chase" every U.S. billionaire.

The dossier, described in a document published online by BuzzFeed last week, indicates Russian operatives obtained unverified, salacious and potentially compromising personal and financial information about the president-elect. Trump, who is inaugurated this Friday, immediately dismissed the reports as “fake news.”

On Tuesday, Putin concurred.

"Trump, when he came to Moscow a few years ago was not a politician," Putin said, according to a Sputnik News translation. "We did not even know about his political ambitions, he was just a businessman, one of the richest men in America."

"Is someone really thinking that our intelligence agencies are chasing every American billionaire, or what? Of course not! It's just a complete nonsense."

Trump, he said, was a victim of an "acute political struggle" in the U.S. Putin said Trump's foes hope to "tie the hands of legs of the newly-elect president" and thus make it more difficult for Trump to implement his campaign promises.

Putin said the controversy over Trump reflects a "degradation of political elites" in the West, but said he hopes common sense will prevail.

"I don't know Mr. Trump, I have never met him," Putin said. "I don't know what he will do in the international arena, so I have no reason either to attack him, criticize him or defend him."

USA TODAY