Police officer doesn't punish girl caught stealing, helps her instead

Officer Milton with the Atlanta Police Department (Photo: Atlanta Police Department)

When a police officer responded to a heartbreaking call, he chose sympathy over punishment.

Officer Milton responded to an incident about a shoplifter at a Family Dollar store. According to the Atlanta Police Department, store employees were holding a 12-year-old girl they had caught stealing.

The girl told Officer Milton she tried to take a pair of $2 shoes for her 5-year-old sister. Her sister needed new shoes, but her family couldn't afford them.

Rather than punish the 12-year-old, Officer Milton drove the girl to her home and met with her family. The 12-year-old was the oldest of four children; the youngest child was a newborn baby. Milton noticed there weren't enough beds for the children, and there wasn't a lot of food in the home.

The girl's mother told Milton she was a stay-at-home mom because the family couldn't afford daycare for the younger children. She said her husband has a job, but doesn't make a lot of money.

When Milton realized what a tough situation the family was in, he was compelled to do something kind for them. He bought four pizzas and drinks for the family, and delivered it to their home.

Officer Milton didn't want any recognition for what he did. But the kindness the Atlanta police officer showed once family is now getting praise from his fellow officers.

For more inspiring stories, LIKE the Humankind Facebook page.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM