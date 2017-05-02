Longest living human ever? Man who said he was 146 passes away

An chain-smoking Indonesian man who says he was born in 1870 has finally reached the goal he announced to reporters worldwide last summer — "All I want is to die."

Sodimejo, or Mbah Gotho (or Ghoto), had an Indonesian ID card that claimed his date of birth was December 31, 1870, according to multiple media outlets. Indonesia didn't start recording such things until three decade later, but authorities assured the BBC that Sodimejo's papers were valid.

Sodimejo passed away in his village of Cemeng in Indonesia's Central Java region. TheDaily Mail says he funeral was held Monday.

Sodimejo was hospitalized April 12 due to deteriorating health but insisted on returning home six days later, his grandson Suryanto told the BBC.

"Since he came back from the hospital, he only ate spoonfuls of porridge and drank very little," Suryanto said.

The current, verifiable world's oldest human is Violet Mosses Brown, comparably a baby at 117 years of age. If Sodimejo's documents could be verified, he easily outlived the "verified" oldest person ever, French woman Jeanne Calment. She was 122 years and 164 days old when she died 20 years ago. His age could draw skepticism from experts — acclaimed genetics researcher Jan Vijg says the maximum lifespan is about 125 years.

In an interview with the The Jakarta Post last year, Sodimejo said he could remember watching the opening ceremony of a sugar factory built in Sragen in 1880.

“Children in my village usually helped their parents plow paddy fields from the age of 10. This is my reason [for predicting my age],” he told the Post.

His grandson said Sodimejo didn't even need a walking stick about two years ago. Suryanto said his grandfather ate pretty much anything and was a heavy smoker his entire life. He never suffered a serious illness, either.

Sodimejo, who was born the year construction of the Brooklyn Bridge began, outlived four wives and spent his final years listening to the radio and smoking.

“Life is only a matter of accepting your destiny wholeheartedly," Sodimejo told the Post. "I have wanted to die for a long time. My wives, children and siblings all have passed away but Gusti Allah (God) has blessed me with a long life. I have to live my life patiently and accept my destiny."

