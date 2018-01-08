H&M apologizes for using black child to model 'Coolest monkey' shirt

Getty Images

Swedish retailer H&M has issued an apology after it was called out for using a black child to model a shirt that says, "Coolest monkey in the jungle."

After social media users brought attention to the photo, H&M removed it from its website, though the sweatshirt is still for sale online.

H&M also issued an apology.

"This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended," H&M spokeswoman Anna Eriksson said, according to CNN.

Social media users also pointed out that the brand used white children to model similar sweatshirts, such as one that said, "Survival expert."

