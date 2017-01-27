Google Maps update will save you from downtown parking headaches

(Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

Parking in a major city is sometimes terrible, especially if you must do so when an event takes place like a concert or basketball game.

The latest update from Google Maps is hoping to relieve that parking pressure by introducing a feature to its Android app warning users if downtown parking will be a problem.

When users pull up directions, an icon will appear to let users see whether there is ample parking nearby. The icons start at easy, then move up to medium and limited. The parking information is based on historical data, which is how they calculate metrics such as Popular Times for a destination.

Google says 25 cities will support the Maps feature, including New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

Google does not say whether the feature will appear in iOS versions of Google Maps.

