Former astronaut John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

American hero and former astronaut John Glenn was finally laid to rest Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.
Glenn’s body was taken by horse-drawn carriage to the gravesite for the private service for the family. The flag was presented to Glenn’s widow, Annie. She asked for the burial to be delayed until Thursday because it would have been the couple’s 74th wedding anniversary.
President Donald Trump ordered all flags at government buildings be flown at half-staff until sundown.
