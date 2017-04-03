Explosion, deaths on Russian subway

Police officers at Ladozhsky station in Saint Petersburg, on Nov. 12, 2013. (Photo: Olga Maltseva, AFP/Getty Images)

An explosion rocked a subway train Monday in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, and Tass was among Russian news agencies reporting that 10 people were killed and several more injured.

Evacuation is underway, and seven metro stations in the city have been closed following the blast, Tass said. Photos posted on social media from the scene showed a damaged subway train and people lying on the ground.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to the loved ones of those killed, the Associated Press reported. The Interfax news agency, which put the number of injured at 20, said local prosecutors immediately began a probe into the blast.

A spokesman for the regional department of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry told the news agency it was checking reports on the smoke in the metro. "There is a complaint about the smoke, the staff members are going to the scene," the official said.

Tass said the explosion took place at the Sennaya Ploshchad station, an area of the city sometimes known as Hay Square for its history as a trading center for hay, straw and wood.

