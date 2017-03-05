Bill filed to protect employees political views
Representative James White is speaking out over a new law he has proposed to the Texas Legislature. A bill that would allow employees to engage in political activity outside of work, without getting in trouble or losing their jobs.
KBMT 10:38 PM. CST March 05, 2017
