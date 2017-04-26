Authorities: Veteran tied service dog to tree, shot it 5 times

Marinna Rollins

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A veteran in North Carolina has been charged with tying her service dog to a tree and shooting it five times while a soldier filmed it.

Jail records show 23-year-old Marinna Rollins was arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to animals.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that warrants say she and the soldier took the dog to a wooded area where Rollins shot the dog at close range. The dog was buried in a shallow grave.

The newspaper reports the soldier was also charged with cruelty to animals.

Court documents said Rollins received a medical retirement from the military.

A sheriff's office spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email asking which military branch Rollins served in and whether the two have lawyers.

