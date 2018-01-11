Multiple Sam's Clubs close without notice in Houston, across nation

HOUSTON -- Several Sam's Clubs locations across the country are closing effective immediately, including at least two in the Houston area.

Stores closed in Houston include one on the South Loop across from NRG Park and one on Westheimer at Eldridge Parkway. If you call the impacted locations there is a taped message that announces the store closed Jan. 11.

Some employees tell KHOU 11 News the stores closed without notice, and they only learned of the closure as they arrived for work early Thursday.

A newer store northeast of Houston in New Caney was also removed from the Sam's website, and its phone lines were busy. It's not yet confirmed if other stores in the Houston area are closed, however.

Related: Walmart raises hourly wage to $11, expands benefits

The news comes the same day Sam's parent company, Walmart, announced raises for some store employees.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

© 2018 KHOU-TV