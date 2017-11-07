Mother of baby found in Austin dumpster arrested, police say

Althea Johnson, 27. (Photo: APD)

AUSTIN - Police said the mother of the baby found in a North Austin dumpster has been arrested.

The newborn baby girl was found in a dumpster at the Mira Vista apartment complex along the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville road at around 6:55 a.m. Oct. 25 after a passerby found the girl. The girl still had her umbilical cord attached.

Althea Johnson, 27, was arrested the morning of Nov. 7 and is facing a charge of abandoning a child, a second-degree felony.

RELATED:

'We honestly thought she was already dead': Neighbors find baby in N. Austin dumpster

Police identify mother of newborn found in dumpster

Witnesses told KVUE that when the baby was found, "she was almost purple" and she "honestly thought she was already dead."

Lisa Block with Texas Department of Family Protective Services told KVUE Tuesday the baby has been released from the hospital and is with family. The baby's two siblings are also with family, Block said.

© 2017 KVUE-TV