Mistrial declared in theft trial of Beaumont man who accused police of brutality during arrest

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A mistrial has been declared in the theft trial of a Beaumont man who has accused police of brutality during his arrest.

Demarcus Brown, 26, is accused of stealing a television from the Beaumont WalMart in April 2016 and has previously said that Beaumont Police officers beat him during the arrest.

A controversial video showing Brown bloodied and badly beaten after the arrest was not allowed to be discussed by the defense.



"I believe the judge didn't want it to disturb the jury in this case," said defense attorney Sean Villery-Samuel



Due to Browns past two convictions of misdemeanor theft, his current charges would been bumped to a felony theft if he was convicted.

Deliberation began Wednesday afternoon and the defense said that they are not surprised at how complicated the trial has become.

Brown's defense team prayed before the beginning of deliberations on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a loss prevention officer at Walmart testified he followed Brown around the store with the un-purchased television inside a cart.

Prosecutors argued that surveillance video provided enough evidence of guilt by showing multiple angles of Brown trying to leave the store with the television.

The defense stated that the lack of video showing Brown actually leaving the store with the television helped Brown's case.

"I think factually its pretty clear, the witnesses from Walmart never saw him leave the store," said Samuel.

"My experiences with him, he is more than what people have tried to portray him to be," said Samuel.





(© 2017 KBMT)