- Silsbee Police chief resigns after just over four… 5 hours
- Bridge City students claim photos were taken in… 32 minutes
- Texas Senate approves bill to end yearly vehicle… 1 hour
- Woman claims she found ‘squid-like' object in Vita… 19 minutes
- Rescue: Tree cutter stuck 70 feet off ground for… 1 hour
- Convicted rapist, murderer to get off death row 2 hours
- Beaumont man arrested for Evading and Possession of… 3 hours
- New study finds tequila promotes bone health 4 hours
- Chaining a dog could be banned in Texas 4 hours
Updated 5:55 PM. CDT
Crime
Convicted rapist, murderer to get off death rowConvicted rapist, murderer to get off death row HOUSTON – A convicted rapist and murderer will be removed from death row because of new evidence and changes in the law, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
- Crime
- 2 hours ago
Local
Beaumont man arrested for Evading and Possession of Crack CocaineBeaumont man arrested for Evading and Possession of Crack Cocaine Beaumont Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 3:00 Wednesday morning in the area of Harrison and Forrest Street.
- Local
- 3 hours ago
Health
New study finds tequila promotes bone healthNew study finds tequila promotes bone health Order another margarita in the name of great bone health.
- Health
- 4 hours ago
News
Chaining a dog could be banned in TexasChaining a dog could be banned in Texas The City of San Antonio could crack down on pet owners who choose to chain up their dogs. Under current law, anyone can chain their dog, but they have to follow certain guidelines.
- News
- 4 hours ago
Local
Beaumont K-9 officer Gus makes 7th felony apprehension this yearBeaumont K-9 officer Gus makes 7th felony apprehension this year Gus, a Beaumont Police Department K-9, has proven once again that a good nose and four paws are better than two feet and a hiding spot.
- Local
- 4 hours ago
Local
2.65-carat diamond found at Arkansas Crater of Diamonds2.65-carat diamond found at Arkansas Crater of Diamonds MURFREESBORO, Ark. (May 10, 2017) -- Victoria Brodski visited Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park for a special birthday celebration. The 25-year-old had known about the unique park for years and finally decided to visit after hearing about a 7.44-carat diamond found in March.
- Local
- 5 hours ago
Nation-Now
Drug called 'Gray Death' can kill with just one doseDrug called 'Gray Death' can kill with just one dose Knoxville police are keeping their eyes out for a dangerous and deadly drug. It looks like a chunk of concrete, can kill with one dose, and is being called 'Gray Death.'
- Nation-Now
- 7 hours ago
Military
Veteran surprises family before Game 5 at the AT&T CenterVeteran surprises family before Game 5 at the AT&T Center The Spurs were the heroes in our hearts on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their series against the Rockets. But there was another hero on the court.
- Military
- 7 hours ago
Nation-Now
Comey asked for more money, manpower for Russia investigation days before firingComey asked for more money, manpower for Russia investigation days before firing FBI Director James Comey requested additional money and manpower from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for the investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election just days prior to his firing, according to a U.S. official with knowledge of the situation.
- Nation-Now
- 8 hours ago
Politics
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson considering White House runDwayne 'The Rock' Johnson considering White House run The actor and former pro wrestler tells GQ that he thinks a presidential run is "a real possibility."
- Politics
- 9 hours ago
Magnify-Money
Five misconceptions about credit that can hurt your credit scoreFive misconceptions about credit that can hurt your credit score
- Magnify-Money
- 9 hours ago
Magnify-Money
4 steps to repair your credit4 steps to repair your credit Maintaining a healthy credit score is important. It’s essentially a measure of your responsibility — how accountable and trustworthy you are — for creditors who want to know if they should lend you money when you need it.
- Magnify-Money
- 9 hours ago
Local
Missing 12-year-old boy on Bolivar Peninsula has been foundMissing 12-year-old boy on Bolivar Peninsula has been found A 12-year-old autistic boy missing on the Bolivar Peninsula since early Wednesday morning has been found.
- Local
- 9 hours ago
Magnify-Money
5 ways to give back this holiday season5 ways to give back this holiday season One easy and fun way to get friends and family in the giving spirit is to join or set up a donation drive that could benefit your community. The options are endless. You can also participate in national gift drives such as Toys for Tots.
- Magnify-Money
- 9 hours ago
Magnify-Money
Confessions of a bankruptcy attorney: What people get wrong about bankruptcyConfessions of a bankruptcy attorney: What people get wrong about bankruptcy
- Magnify-Money
- 10 hours ago
-
