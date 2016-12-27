Medical technology: All your medical records stored in the palm of your hand

Male is standing and shows outstretched hand with open palm, stock image.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We've seen it in the movies, with Tom Cruise's retina scan -- and even in our own life with fingerprint identification.

And now, the world of biometrics can hold your medical records in the palm of your hand.

"No one else can have your vein map."

Deana Richter is the director of patient access for Mercy Health Muskegon. She says your palm print is more unique than your fingerprint.

"Even identical twins don't have the same vein map."

Richter continues to say even it's more reliable than your retina, "if you came in unconscious we would know your drug allergies your cardiac history."

The Imprivata palm scanner reads a person's veins with an infrared light, maps them, then attaches a patient number to that palm print.

"It's better even than a driver's license," Richter says. "No one can walk away with your identity."

Richter adds it also down on the amount of time it takes for patients to register for appointments. "To pull up your record it is within seconds."

Patients at Mercy Health seem to love the new technology, in fact they've enrolled nearly 80,000 patients in West Michigan since March.

"We have patients now that walk in the door with their hand out and place it right on the device," says Richter.

"I don't have to tell them which Erin Patrick I am, they know immediately when they scan my palm."

Erin Patrick is a busy mom of two who also likes that is cuts at least 15 minutes off her appointment time. "It's just nice to not have to repeat the same information over and over again."

The other advantage is that the Imprivata palm scanner also eliminates duplicate medical records.

"I like the consistency of it," says Patrick. "Knowing each time I scan my palm, if I've had something done between the last time I came in and the appointment I have, now I know it's going to be on there."

From MRI's to medications, broken bones to allergies, it's all in the palm of your hand.

Right now, the palm scanner is voluntary for Mercy Health patients. There is some concern about the infrared light. But we checked, and its strength is equivalent to that of your remote control.

Mercy Health is the only hospital in West Michigan using any type of biometric device for patient records.

