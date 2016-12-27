KBMT
Many Gathered at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in the remembrance of a Gospel Music Legend

William Blanchette, KBMT 7:01 PM. CST December 27, 2016

Hundreds gathered this evening at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church for a gospel musical celebration honoring the life and music of gospel legend, Willie Joe Ligon. Ligon died on December 11th of natural causes and his funeral is set for tommorrow at 11a.m. at the church. 
 
Ligon had three grammys under his belt and had a long gospel music career. Tonight's celebration was simply a reflection and appreciation of Ligons long music career. 


