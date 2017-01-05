Man gives wife his kidney for their 20th anniversary

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- For their 20th wedding anniversary, Scott Chafian will literally give his wife the gift of life by giving her his kidney.

"She's my best friend most importantly," Scott Chafian says about his wife Cindy.

Cindy suffers from Polycystic Kidney Disease, which is debilitating and painful.

"It's a huge thing to ask somebody, to go under a major surgery and have a part of them removed so that you can live," she says. "That's major."

"Who wouldn't do this? She thinks it's a big sacrifice," he says. "I don't see it that way. Who wouldn't do anything they could for their spouse?"

Every night for the past two years a peritoneal dialysis machine has done what her husband's kidney soon will -- allowed her to survive.

'It's so hard to take to see your wife that way," he says."It's such a simple decision because you see the person you love so much just brought literally to their knees."

That happened for the last time, she says, a few months ago.

"I just didn't want to live that way anymore," she says. "I sat here on this couch and I was crying and I finally told him we're good. Let's do this."

Their surgeries will take place the day before their 20th wedding anniversary on January 25th. They'll spend that day and several days after that in the hospital recovering.

"In a lot of ways that's sort of what's heartbreaking about this for me," he says. "She's this person who puts herself out there and then to have something like this happen and of course she's a wonderful mother."

Their daughter Kate is, so far, the only one of their five children who have tested positive for PKD, which is hereditary. They hope to raise awareness about the disease by sharing their story.

"What he's doing for me and what other organ donors can do for other people is to really give them their life back and there's no words that could express how special that is," she says.

Although, insurance is paying for the Chafian's surgeries they say they would appreciate financial donations made to their gofundme account to cover additional expenses they expect to incur while they recover.

For more information about Polycystic Kidney Disease please visit the PKD Foundation's website.


