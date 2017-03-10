Man found clinging to tree, wife missing in Guadalupe Co. flooding

Emergency crews responded to a water rescue in Guadalupe Co. Friday morning. (Photo: KENS)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - A Texas Department of Transportation crew found a man clinging to a tree above floodwaters after hearing him yell for help Friday morning.

Authorities told KENS 5 at the scene that a husband and wife were called around 1 a.m. by a friend whose car had stalled on Interstate 10 near Linn Road.

They went to help and reportedly could not find their friend or the vehicle, and they ended up on the access road. They were then swept away into the Santa Clara Creek by floodwaters they didn't see.

Here's the latest from the scene of a search effort near Cibolo #kens5eyewitness @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/a91dLrGJs3 — James Keith (@James_Keith) March 10, 2017

A TxDOT crew discovered the man as workers were checking water levels around 7:30 a.m.

The man's wife and their white Chevrolet Caprice remain missing.

Multiple agencies are investigating this incident and searching by air and water.

Relatives of the victims are also at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

